Austin High School on lockdown for ‘security concern’

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Michael Oder
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin High School is currently in a lockdown due to a “security concern”, per the district’s Facebook page.

No other details about the concern were shared in the post.

The district said they are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders. At this time, they ask parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed.

