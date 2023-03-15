Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for New York Jets

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his future have been swirling all offseason.

Wednesday, the Packers legend gave a clearer picture into his future appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets.

However, the Packers and Jets still need to agree to compensation for a trade for Rodgers.

The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a season where he threw for more than 3,600 yards and 26 passing touchdowns.

The new league year for the NFL starts today at 3 p.m.

