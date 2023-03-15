3 vehicle crash near Oronoco leaves 3 injured

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A three vehicle crash Wednesday morning left three people with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 6:50 a.m. a Mazda was eastbound on Highway 247 and a Ford Focus and Chevrolet Silverado were westbound Highway 247 when the three vehicle’s collided.

The 27-year-old driver of the Ford focus, and the driver and passenger of the Mazda, both 35 years old, were taken to St. Marys Hospital.

The 33-year-old driver of the Silverado was not injured.

There was snow and ice on the road at the time of the crash.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

