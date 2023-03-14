Tips to save on your trip or staycation this spring break

Airfare prices peak in late March through early April
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Flight searches this spring are up 40% when compared to the same timeframe last year, according to the latest Expedia data.

Expedia attributed the increase to travelers making plans for spring break.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, recommended travelers try to link up with locals to find some of the best spots for food and drinks, and find out some activities going on during their stay.

“It’s a great way to figure out where the local events are, whether those are cooking classes, fun runs, even lots of free events like yoga on the beach or a park cleanup. Go see some live music,” advised Bigham. “If you’re traveling with kids, take them to an outdoor concert and pack a picnic. If it’s adults only, check out the local jazz club and visit some musicians and maybe order a cocktail that’s local to the area.”

If inflation has you staying home this spring break, Bigham said there are still plenty of ways to save when you are sticking around town for a staycation. She recommended taking outdoor hikes, going to concerts in the park, or arts and crafts events as ways to get your family out of the house.

Lastly, Bigham suggested to do your research early to find unique opportunities, which could save you money in the long run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester woman found dead after overdose
Rochester woman found dead after overdose
Rochester man scammed out of 18K in online scams
Rochester man scammed out of 18K in online scams
Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store
Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store
Crews respond to house fire in Wykoff
UPDATE: Hwy 80 Re-opens after house fire in Wykoff
Road closure starting Monday in Rochester

Latest News

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement...
1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust
Rick Bell former Minnesota Viking
Former Minnesota Vikings player Rick Bell remembers Bud Grant
New Ice Cream Rochester
BOMBON Ice Cream is now open!
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Wall Street climbs as some beaten-down bank stocks recover
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
LIVE: Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks