Shorewood Senior Campus hosts third annual Pi Day celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is Pi Day. It’s March 14 which written out is 3/14, same as the mathematical concept.

In Rochester, Shorewood Senior Campus is hosting its third annual Pi Day celebration.

Residents gave away free mini pies to area senior citizens. The kitchen staff made about 100 pies for the celebration. The flavors included raspberry rhubarb and apple pie.

The event first started out during the pandemic to introduce potential residents to the space. This year was the first year the celebration was hosted inside. Interested residents were then able to give themselves a self-guided tour.

Residents say they were thankful to be out of the cold for this year’s festivities.

“One of the wonderful things that we’re able to do here is have out residents do the greeting of perspective residents. They are sitting at the welcome table. They are handing out pies. They’re able to talk about their actual experience as a resident here. That says a lot more than I could ever say,” Shorewood marketing director Ellie Starks said.

Shorewood has nearly 230 apartments, and the building is currently full. It’s been open since 1999.

