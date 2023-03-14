Rochester police investigating robbery at Casey’s General Store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for the public’s help to find a robbery suspect.

Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, the Casey’s General Store located on 4500 of Service Drive Northwest was robbed.

According to RPD, two employees in their 40′s were working at the time. A woman was working at the cash register while another employee was outside smoking.

The woman told police a man walked in with a taser baton and demanded her to open the safe. She was unable to open the safe, so the man then told her to open the cash register.

The suspect grabbed the cash inside and fled the store on foot.

Police have not released the amount of money taken.

The suspect is described as between 5′7 and 5′9 tall and appeared to weigh about 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and mask and wore glasses and gloves. See the photo above.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact RPD at 507-328-6800.

