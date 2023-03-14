Rochester pizza restaurants participating in Pi Day specials

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – March 14 is Pi Day and some Rochester pizzerias are participating with special Pi Day deals.

Tilda’s Pizzeria and Pi Pizza are both supporting 125 LIVE and Ronald McDonald House Charities by collecting canned goods on Pi Day.

Customers can donate a canned good or dry good and then purchase a pizza for $3.14 plus tax.

Tilda’s Pizzeria will have cheese pizzas available for the deal and Pi Pizza will have margherita pizzas available for the deal.

Tilda’s Pizzeria opens at 4 p.m. and Pi Pizza opens at 11 a.m.

