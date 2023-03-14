Quiet sunshine today; windy with rain, then snow later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying what looks to be the sunniest, most peaceful day of the week as high pressure moves through the region. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with a slight south breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s. That’s still rather chilly for this time of the year, but a little warmer than we were on Monday.

Temperatures will briefly fall into the mid-20s this evening before warmer air builds northward into the area and readings will climb later in the overnight hours. Gusty south winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times to help in the warming process.

Warm air will continue to blow into the area with gusty winds on Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the southwest. A fair amount of sunshine will be in the area with scattered clouds that will slowly thicken during the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low and mid-40s across the area which is actually a few degrees above the seasonal average. South winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times, so wind chill values will be a little colder than the actual temperatures, but there will still be signs of spring as snow melt will likely lead to some puddles and melting icicles.

Light rain showers will develop late Wednesday night, becoming more widespread during the day Thursday as the center of the storm system arrives from the southwest. With a gusty south breeze, temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s in the morning before beginning to drop off in the afternoon on the backside of the storm system as colder air pours into the area.

A transition from rain to snow will likely happen in the late afternoon or evening on Thursday and temperatures will fall into the mid and then low 30s. A coating of light to moderate snowfall will be possible in the overnight hours with temperatures dropping to the low 20s eventually and wind chill levels will be in the single digits as northwest winds will be strong and gusty.

There will be a few light snow showers off and on throughout the day Friday with a light coating of accumulation in some spots and temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s. A harsh, gusty northwest breeze will reach 30 to 40 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day making for an uncomfortable St. Patrick’s Day, to say the least!

A few light snow showers will be possible during the day Saturday as well. A brisk northwest breeze will continue to keep the chill of winter in the air and temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s throughout the day.

Sunshine will return on Sunday and high temperatures will warm to the upper 20s in the afternoon.

