Next snow chance on Thursday and Friday

Rain, snow, and a wintry mix possible late this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking our next weather-maker set to impact the region Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. SE MN and NE IA could see rain, snow, and a wintry mix from this next system.

Here’s what we know:

Next Weather-maker
A strong low-pressure system will move into the region Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be above freezing in the afternoon. We’ll start with rain across SE MN and NE IA Thursday afternoon and evening. As the center of the low moves east of the Mississippi River, cold air will slowly move into the region. This will drop temperatures to below freezing, which will change our precip type through the evening. A slushy wintry mix and snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Amounts:

Rainfall:

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts will range from 0.20-0.40″ for most of SE MN and NE IA.

Snowfall Potential:

Snowfall potential
Our snowfall potential is not high with this next system. Accumulations are expected to be minor at this time. Higher totals will be in central and northern Minnesota stretching from Minneapolis to Duluth. Most areas around SE MN and NE IA can expect a couple of inches of snow. I think it will be tough for snow to stick on the roads during the duration of this storm.

Temperature Trend:

Temperatures trend
This storm system will bring in some cold temperatures for Saint Patrick’s Day. Highs Friday will be in the lower 20s strong northwesterly winds gusting to around 35-40 mph. Cold temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs in the 20s on both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll slowly recover into the middle 30s by next Monday.

7-day forecast
Nick

