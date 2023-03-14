Ironwood Springs Miracles Happen Gala approaching in April

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch Miracles Happen Gala will take place next month.

The Gala will include a social hour, music, silent auction, live auction, dinner and more.

It will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch is a faith-based, non-profit 501(c)(3) camp and retreat center that provides a variety of programs for individuals and families with cognitive and/or physical disabilities and for military families.

