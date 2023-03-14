Former Minnesota Viking remembers playing under Bud Grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Minnesota Vikings running back Rick Bell joined Midwest Access Tuesday to reflect on his time in the NFL and playing under the late former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant.

Grant passed away on March 11, 2023. He was the Minnesota Vikings head coach for 18 seasons.

Bell was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota and attended Rocori High School, about 20 miles south-west of the city. He then attended Saint John’s University.

Bell went undrafted in the NFL and signed for the Vikings during the 1983 season. He played 14 games.

Bell now lives in Chatfield, Minnesota where he is a State Farm Insurance Agent.

