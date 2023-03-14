Destination Medical Center hosts final task force listening session

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Destination Medical Center held its final downtown task force listening session Tuesday to gather data and plan what’s next for downtown development.

The meeting started out with people talking about what innovations they’ve seen in the last few years, during and post pandemic, but then the discussion turned to what needs to be done to breathe new life into downtown Rochester.

Some ideas presented include better parking, more events, ways to make better use of the skyways and subways, making downtown easier to walk to, along with more options for nightlife.

Someone also suggested bringing work-from-home Mayo Clinic employees back to downtown offices could also help commerce.

This information will now be put together and working sessions will start to put some of these ideas together and make them a reality.

“I think often what is reflected here is the power of small business and the importance of small business and what they do for vitality,” Rochester Area Economic Development President John Wade said. “And frankly, i am very optimistic. I happen to not only have an office downtown, but I also live downtown. There are so many possibilities for us.”

Work groups will start in April to discuss the ideas and next steps.

