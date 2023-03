ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - BOMBON is a new dessert and ice cream shop in northeast Rochester.

On Tuesday Kamie Roesler and Megan Zemple stopped by to see what they have to offer.

The shop is located at 2571 Clare Ln NE Suite 101.

Hours are as follows:

Mon-Thurs: 7:00AM - 8:00PM

Fri- Sat: 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Sun: closed

