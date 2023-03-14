Auditions coming up for musical written by John Marshall students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two John Marshall High School students wrote a musical based on a novel and it will be performed at the Rochester Repertory Theatre Company this summer.

Ali Janssen and River Clare wrote the musical based on the novel Crown of Coral and Pearl, by Mara Rae Rutherford.

Janssen and Clare created their own production company for this musical named Twin Wing Productions.

The musical will be on the following dates:

July 8 at 7 p.m.

July 9 at 12 p.m.

Auditions for the musical will be held March 23-24, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Rochester Repertory Theatre.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.