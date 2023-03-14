Athlete of the Week - Tysen Grinde, Spring Grove Boys Basketball

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was nothing but fun for Tysen Grinde.

“Maybe a little bit too much, I was getting really excited there,” Tysen Grinde said.

“That was probably one of the most fun games I’ve played in my life it was awesome.”

As the Spring Grove senior lit it up in the section semifinal with 20 points and 4 made threes, leading the Lions to a win over the defending two-time state champs, Hayfield.

The Vikings knocked Spring Grove out last year in the semifinals.

“We just really wanted to avenge Carson he was a good friend to all of us and he was one of the most influential seniors that we’ve had in Spring Grove. So getting that win for him meant a lot to everyone,” Tysen Grinde said.

Grinde showed off every part of his game, long range shooting, athleticism, but most of all a defensive side Coach Wade Grinde loves.

“He’s just a disruptor,” Wade Grinde said.

“When he’s creating things defensively, he’s better offensively. He can get out and get in the open court and get a dunk and get his energy up. He ignites the crowd and our team.”

Energy is the key word there.

“He plays with a certain relentlessness where he just doesn’t give up and I think that’s from being the youngest of three boys he’s had to fight for everything he’s gotten,” Wade Grinde said.

“My dad was pretty intense in college and looking at his past coaching, he was pretty intense coaching and everything like that. My older brothers always pushed me to be intense and stuff like that. They play a lot better when they’re intense too,” Tysen Grinde said.

That intensity is translating right to this Lions team.

“When he gets going, flying around and making plays then everybody else follows suit,” Wade Grinde said.

This group is motivated. Along with Tysen many were on the football team that was state runner-up this year and they want another shot at a title.

“I feel like getting the opportunity to play in the state championship gave us a sense of calm right now that we’ve been here before, we know what to do we’re not going to blink,” Tysen Grinde said.

