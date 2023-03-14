Albert Lea discussing expansion

Albert Lea Growth and Development
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)- Albert Lea is looking to expand- with city leaders laying out a plan for the next two decades.

Monday night, the city council met to discuss a comprehensive plan for growth.

The plan encompasses all aspects of local government – economic development, housing, transportation, and recreation.

Some changes include updating and expanding water and sewer services, and a potential re-brand of the city logo.

“We now have a roadmap of where we want to go over the next twenty years,” Mayor Rich Murray said. “Now we just got to implement it. So, we want to take the initiatives in this plan and push some of them to completion, as many as we can.”

For the full comprehensive plan, click here.

