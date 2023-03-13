Up and down temperatures; Late-week storm system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a very up-and-down weather pattern for this upcoming week. High temperatures will warm into the 40s and then drop into the 20s with a chance of snow.

Precipitation Chances this Week:

Precip chances (KTTC)

Our next storm system is on the way later this week. Temperatures will warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday with our precip type starting as rain. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday which will lead to a wintry mix and then snow on Friday. Cold temperatures will stick around on the weekend with highs in the middle 20s. Light snow will be possible on Saturday.

Winter weather potential (KTTC)

Our winter weather potential is extremely high, but winter weather impacts are possible late Thursday through Friday. The areas with the greatest winter threat will be along and west of I-35. We’ll have to keep a very close eye on where our temperatures will be at Thursday night and Friday morning. That will depend on how much winter precip we will see.

Seasonal Snowfall:

Rochester snowfall amounts (KTTC)

After an active weekend, our monthly snowfall is now at 6.6″ at RST. The seasonal snowfall amount is now at 56.5″ at RST. We are now 11.6″ of snow above average through today’s date. This is the most snowfall at RST since 2019-2020.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

