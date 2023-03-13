St. Paul man sentenced to 35.5 years for 2021 fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A South St. Paul man was sentenced to 35.5 years Monday for a 2021 fatal shooting in Rochester.

Derrick Days, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Todd Banks Jr. on June 6, 2021. It happened downtown Rochester near the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW.

Days will serve 426 months in prison for his second-degree murder charge and 45 months in prison for his second-degree assault charge. Both sentences run concurrently, resulting in 35.5 years in prison. The court said he must spend at least 23.75 years in prison before eligible for release.

Days pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as part of the plea deal that will dismiss an additional charge of second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.