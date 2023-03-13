Rochester woman found dead after overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A young woman was found dead after an overdose on Friday.

According to Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the apartment of a 22-year-old woman just before 10:30 a.m. on the 400 block of 31st Street NE.

A friend of the woman became concerned when he could not reach her. He had a key to the apartment and went inside to check on her when he found her cold and not breathing. He then called 911.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the woman was already dead.

Police said evidence of drug use was found in the apartment including pills and white powder.

