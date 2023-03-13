Rochester man scammed out of 18K in online scams

Rochester man scammed out of 18K in online scams
Rochester man scammed out of 18K in online scams(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was scammed out of thousands of dollars in an online scam.

The 70-year-old victim was first targeted through a pop-up message on his computer on March 5, 2023. The message alerted the man of a virus and displayed a phone number to call for help.

The man called the number and was instructed to send $15,000 to an address in New York.

Three days later, he was told to send $3,000 worth of gift cards to California.

After sending the gift cards, he called the number again to report sending the payment.

The called on the other end laughed and said, “You’ve been scammed.”

The victim then reported what happened to police.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure starting Monday in Rochester
Med City closes doors
Med City Discount closes doors, owners blame water damage
Paid family medical leave
Small business owners discuss impacts of paid family and medical leave
Rochester dancers hit the stage at local competition.
Dance competition visits Rochester, local dancers hit stage
Supporting people with disabilities.
Rochester group addresses staffing crisis affecting disability support

Latest News

RFD responds to fire at Limb Lab
Rochester Fire Department responds to closet fire at Limb Lab
Rochester woman found dead after overdose
Rochester woman found dead after overdose
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Westrom injured in accident.
Minnesota Senator Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile accident