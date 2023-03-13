ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a closet fire inside Limb Lab Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the building and an evacuation was in progress.

Firefighters located the fire and extinguished it with a pressurized water can. Other RFD crews searched for victims and worked to locate the sprinkler system controls to shut it off.

Fans were set up in the building to ventilate the smoke.

The fire caused a small amount of damage to the contents of the closet and there was some water damage to the first floor and basement.

Rochester Fire Department responds to closet fire at Limb Lab (RFD)

There were no injuries.

Automatic fire sprinkler systems limited the growth of the fire and provided occupants valuable time to evacuate. In this incident, fire damage was limited to the room of origin and RFD said it serves as another great example of how sprinkler systems can save lives and property.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.