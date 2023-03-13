Rochester Fire Department responds to closet fire at Limb Lab

RFD responds to fire at Limb Lab
RFD responds to fire at Limb Lab(RFD)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a closet fire inside Limb Lab Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the building and an evacuation was in progress.

Firefighters located the fire and extinguished it with a pressurized water can. Other RFD crews searched for victims and worked to locate the sprinkler system controls to shut it off.

Fans were set up in the building to ventilate the smoke.

The fire caused a small amount of damage to the contents of the closet and there was some water damage to the first floor and basement.

Rochester Fire Department responds to closet fire at Limb Lab
Rochester Fire Department responds to closet fire at Limb Lab(RFD)

There were no injuries.

Automatic fire sprinkler systems limited the growth of the fire and provided occupants valuable time to evacuate. In this incident, fire damage was limited to the room of origin and RFD said it serves as another great example of how sprinkler systems can save lives and property.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure starting Monday in Rochester
Med City closes doors
Med City Discount closes doors, owners blame water damage
Paid family medical leave
Small business owners discuss impacts of paid family and medical leave
Rochester dancers hit the stage at local competition.
Dance competition visits Rochester, local dancers hit stage
Supporting people with disabilities.
Rochester group addresses staffing crisis affecting disability support

Latest News

Social-ICE draws more than 42K to the downtown event
Social-ICE draws more than 42K to the downtown event
Downtown Rochester gift shop to close
Downtown Rochester gift shop to close
Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday
Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday
Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation
Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation