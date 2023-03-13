Minnesota Senator Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile accident

Westrom injured in accident.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Senator Torrey Westrom was injured in a snowmobile accident Sunday.

Westrom was a passenger on a snowmobile being driven by a family member when it struck an ice chunk left from a fish house and caused Westrom to fall off the snowmobile.

He was checked out by first responders and brought to the hospital where he remains for observation. The driver was not injured.

