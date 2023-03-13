Meals in Minutes: Blackened Salmon salad

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Fite joined Midwest Access on Monday. She shared a blackened salmon salad recipe.

Meals in Minutes – Seafood Edition!

Blackened Salmon

Serves 2

All you need:

Blackened Salmon:

2 (4 oz each) skinless Wild Alaska Salmon, ½-to-1-inch-thick

2 tbsp chili lime seasoning rub

1 tbsp packed Hy-Vee brown sugar

2 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter, melted

Lime zest, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

Avocado-Tomato Salad:

2 cups lightly packed spring mix

1 avocado, seeded, peeled and cut into wedges

½ cup halved Hy-Vee grape tomatoes

2 tbsp Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onions

¼ cup Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette

All you do:

Pat salmon dry. Measure thickness of fish. Combine seasoning rub and brown sugar in a small bowl. Brush both sides of salmon with butter; coat both sides with seasoning mixture.

Preheat a charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over high heat. If using a charcoal grill, remove grill rack from the grill and place an 8-inch cast-iron skillet directly on the hot coals. If using a gas grill, place skillet on grill rack. Heat for 5-10 minutes.

Add salmon to skillet. Sear for 2 to 3 minutes for ½-to-¾-inch-thick fillets or 3 to 4 minutes for 1-inch-thick fillets or until deeply browned. Carefully flip fillets and grill until fish easily flakes when tested with a fork (145 degrees). Garnish salmon with lime zest and lime wedges, if desired. Serve with Avocado-Tomato Salad.