Meals in Minutes: Blackened Salmon salad

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Fite joined Midwest Access on Monday. She shared a blackened salmon salad recipe.

Meals in Minutes – Seafood Edition!

Blackened Salmon

Serves 2

All you need:

Blackened Salmon:

2 (4 oz each) skinless Wild Alaska Salmon, ½-to-1-inch-thick

2 tbsp chili lime seasoning rub

1 tbsp packed Hy-Vee brown sugar

2 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter, melted

Lime zest, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

Avocado-Tomato Salad:

2 cups lightly packed spring mix

1 avocado, seeded, peeled and cut into wedges

½ cup halved Hy-Vee grape tomatoes

2 tbsp Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onions

¼ cup Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette

All you do:

  • Pat salmon dry. Measure thickness of fish. Combine seasoning rub and brown sugar in a small bowl. Brush both sides of salmon with butter; coat both sides with seasoning mixture.
  • Preheat a charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over high heat. If using a charcoal grill, remove grill rack from the grill and place an 8-inch cast-iron skillet directly on the hot coals. If using a gas grill, place skillet on grill rack. Heat for 5-10 minutes.
  • Add salmon to skillet. Sear for 2 to 3 minutes for ½-to-¾-inch-thick fillets or 3 to 4 minutes for 1-inch-thick fillets or until deeply browned. Carefully flip fillets and grill until fish easily flakes when tested with a fork (145 degrees). Garnish salmon with lime zest and lime wedges, if desired. Serve with Avocado-Tomato Salad.
  • Avocado-Tomato Salad: Toss together spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes and red onions in a medium bowl. Just before serving, toss with Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette. Divide between two serving bowls and serve with Blackened Salmon.
  • Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/blackened-salmon-fillets
  • Omega-3 Screeningshttps://app.hy-veehealthyyou.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&immediate_checkout=true&offering_id=123183&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=3F3F3F

