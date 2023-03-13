Crews respond to house fire in Wykoff, Hwy 80 closed in both directions

WYKOFF, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Wykoff Monday afternoon.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 map, Highway 80 is closed in both directions between West South Street and East Pearl Street. A local detour has been put into place.

Crews respond to building fire in Wykoff, Hwy 80 closed in both directions (MnDOT)

According to fire officials, the fire started around 2 p.m. located at 235 S Gold Street in Wykoff.

No one was hurt in the fire.

There amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Crews respond to house fire in Wykoff (KTTC)

Stewartville Fire Department, Fountain Fire Department and Spring Valley Ambulance responded to the scene.

