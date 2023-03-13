Cold sunshine to start the week; Rain, then snow possible later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold, wintry weather we dealt with over the weekend continues today as we start the work week with raw winds and snow flurries. The storm system that produced a coating of light snowfall is still lingering to our east, keeping a few passing clouds and flurries in parts of the area today. Otherwise, abundant sunshine can be expected this afternoon. Even so, high temperatures will still only be in the upper 20s, more than ten degrees colder than the seasonal average. A brisk north breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens.

Cloud cover in the area will clear off late in the night as high pressure approaches from the northern Plains. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits with light northwest winds keeping wind chill indices around zero.

Tuesday will be the sunniest day of the week as strong high pressure will be pushing eastward through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with a slight south breeze.

Warm air will surge northward on gusty south winds Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the west. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. Wind chill levels will only be in the low 30s, however, thanks to those strong winds.

Rain showers will develop late Wednesday night and periods of rain will continue off and on throughout Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s Thursday morning before colder air begins to blow in from the west as the storm system pushes through the region. Rain will change to snow late Thursday night with some minor accumulation possible.

Light snow will be possible at times on Friday behind the midweek storm system possibly leading to light accumulation. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with strong, gusty northwest winds that will reach 35 miles per hour.

A few light snow showers will be possible on Saturday as well. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with raw, gusty northwest winds that will keep wind chill values around zero.

Sunday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with a brisk breeze and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees, more than ten degrees colder than the seasonal average.

