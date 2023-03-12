Snow likely tonight and Sunday; Quick warm up ahead next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light to moderate snowfall is likely across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening with additional snow chances possible Sunday. Tonight is when our area will see the main push of snow move through, giving us the bulk of our snow totals. Snow is expected to wrap up around midnight tonight, leaving conditions mainly quiet overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s with breezy south winds at 5-15 mph.

As the center of the low-pressure system moves through the Upper Midwest, snow will wrap around, resulting in the potential for flurries and isolated light snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Additional snowfall is possible but should remain minor. Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with breezy west winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times. Between Saturday and Sunday, snowfall amounts should range from 2-4″ area-wide.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

A quieter weather pattern settles in for the start of the work week with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than normal in the mid-20s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

By the midweek, temperatures will quickly take a run into the upper 30s and even low 40s. Another round of rain and snow is possible Thursday and Friday with temperatures cooling back into the mid and upper 20s for the weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

