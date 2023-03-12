Road closure starting Monday in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A road closure starting Monday in Rochester may affect your commute. The closure is due to work on the Mayo Electrical Duct Project.

Fourth Street Southwest will be completely closed from 3rd Avenue Southwest to Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Beginning on March 16, eastbound traffic on fourth Street Southwest will be able to turn right and go southbound on Fourth Avenue Southwest.

These changes will last until July 1st.

