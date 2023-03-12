Periodic light snow Sunday; More precip. chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Snowfall amounts throughout the region yesterday were between 1″ and 2″. Periodic light snow will continue throughout the day today, with higher chances for snowfall in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures across the region will be in the upper-20s and low-30s with winds from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Light snowfall will continue into tonight, pushing out of the region early Monday morning. Low temperatures overnight will be in the teens and 20s with winds from the northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations throughout the day will be up to 2 inches across parts of the area. Rochester is looking to see between a trace of an inch to an inch of snowfall.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

Conditions Monday will be quiet with high temperatures in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s with cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures to begin the week will drop into the 20s across most of the area, however, we’re looking at the chance for sunshine both days, but especially Tuesday. After temperatures drop a bit, they will warm into the 40s for the middle of the week along with the next chance for precipitation starting with rain late Wednesday. Rain will transition to a wintry mix on Thursday before switching over to snow Friday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

