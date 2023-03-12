Med City Discount closes doors, owners blame water damage

Med City closes doors
Med City closes doors
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fairly new Rochester business, Med City Discount has closed its doors.

Owners Jason and Katie Grabow said the store unfortunately flooded twice within a month and a half due to warmer temperatures and a quick thaw of snow. The owners initially planned on renting an offsite warehouse until repairs could be completed but said it was not financially feasible with high labor costs of moving and transporting merchandise.

We gave our lives to the store for nearly nine months. Although we weren’t open seven days a week, we worked seven days a week.

Jason and Katie Grabow

After the first flood, owners said it was hard to recover, but the second sealed the stores fate.

The owners said it was a difficult decision to close the store and are planning on eventually reopening in a different location but said Rochester is an expensive city to run a small business. Jason and Katie Grabow said this is heartbreaking for them.

