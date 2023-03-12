Dance competition visits Rochester, local dancers hit stage

Rochester dancers hit the stage at local competition.
Rochester dancers hit the stage at local competition.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Competition dance season is in full swing as the Mayo Civic Center was filled with music, rhinestones and fun this weekend when Bravo Dance Competition made its stop in Rochester.

Dancers from around the area got a chance to perform in front of the judges and their families to compete against other studios. The groups have been practicing their numbers since the fall. For many it was the first time showcasing the dance on the big stage.

“We do it for the kids, it’s all about seeing them have that feeling that I know what it’s like on stage to see them like light up and then when they get their awards how excited they are for that it’s just part of a family fun energy event,” Bravo tour director Jennifer Hagen said.

Bravo has three tours that travel throughout the country each weekend. Its next stop will be Chicago, Minneapolis and Ames, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

