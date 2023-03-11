Snowy weekend ahead; More precip. chances next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had a very short break from snow on Friday, but another round of snow is starting to make its way across the region this morning and will continue through the day and into Sunday. High temperatures across the region will be in the low to mid-30s with overcast skies and winds from the southeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible at times. This morning, snowfall is more isolated, however, as we head into the afternoon hours, snowfall will become more widespread and periods of moderate snowfall are possible.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Snow will continue into tonight. Low temperatures across the region will be in the 20s and 30s with winds from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Periodic light snow and flurries are expected throughout the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper-20s and low-30s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The bulk of the snowfall accumulation will occur Saturday with minor accumulations across the region Sunday. Overall, accumulations looking to range between one and four inches across the region. Rochester is looking to pick up between one and three inches across Saturday and Sunday.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

Just a reminder, Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so make sure to set those clocks forward one hour tonight! Looking at our extended forecast, we will have a few days of quiet weather and even some sunshine across the region. Temperatures will warm into the upper-30s and 40s by the middle of the week before dropping back into the 20s to round out the upcoming week. We’re tracking the chance for some isolated rain, snow, and wintry mix starting late Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.