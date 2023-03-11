Rochester group addresses staffing crisis affecting disability support.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Community Action Group Supporting Persons with Disabilities held a forum Saturday to address the staffing crisis affecting disability support.

The forum focused on giving an update of where the workforce currently stands, sharing ideas and developing action plans to support people served by home and community-based services.

The community action group consisted of parents, guardians, self-advocates, community leaders and legislators. Attendees got a synopsis of legislative bill updates on their success or failure that support people with disabilities.

At the forum there was also a provider update and direct support professional perspectives.

The group says innovative thinking and planning can only be achieved effectively when the whole community advocates for inclusion and system change.

