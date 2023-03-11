Effort underway to jumpstart Slatterly Park Community Food Forest Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many community members are excited about an effort to create a “food forest” in southeast Rochester.

The Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers called for the public to help with the effort Saturday, pruning the 18 existing apple trees in the northeast corner of Slatterly Park.

The group is also working to create space for growing perennial flowers and food.

According to a press release, sponsors for the project include:

City of Rochester Parks & Recreation

City of Rochester Park Board

Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association

Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers

ArborWise Treecare

R&R Landscape and Gardens

Plant a seed

Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteading Meetup

Transition Rochester

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.