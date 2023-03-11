Effort underway to jumpstart Slatterly Park Community Food Forest Project
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many community members are excited about an effort to create a “food forest” in southeast Rochester.
The Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers called for the public to help with the effort Saturday, pruning the 18 existing apple trees in the northeast corner of Slatterly Park.
The group is also working to create space for growing perennial flowers and food.
According to a press release, sponsors for the project include:
- City of Rochester Parks & Recreation
- City of Rochester Park Board
- Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association
- Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers
- ArborWise Treecare
- R&R Landscape and Gardens
- Plant a seed
- Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteading Meetup
- Transition Rochester
