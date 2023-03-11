Bud Grant, former Vikings head coach, dies at 95

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away.
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Vikings head coach, Bud Grant passed away Saturday at the age of 95.

Grant was born in Superior, Wisconsin on May 20, 1927.

He attended the University of Minnesota and was a nine-letterman athlete there.

Grant started his professional sports career in the NBA with the Minneapolis Lakers.

After two years in the NBA, Grant started his career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a rookie, Grant played defense, going on to become the number 2 pass receiver in 1952, with 56 catches that year.

Grant was the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 1967 through 1983, with a final coaching stint in 1985.

Under Grant, the Vikings appeared in four Super Bowls.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95. We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news.”

-Statement from the Minnesota Vikings

