Another round of accumulating snowfall likely this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We just wrapped up our latest winter storm early Friday morning and are tracking yet another round of snow on the way for the weekend. Tonight, conditions will be quiet with mainly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Friendly reminder, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time returns early Sunday, which means our sunsets will happen after 7 pm! The last time we had a sunset after 7 pm was back on September 25th.

Saturday will start off on a quiet note before our next weather-maker arrives early in the afternoon. Light to moderate snowfall is set to arrive along the I-35 corridor between Noon and 2 pm, before reaching Rochester and the HWY 52 corridor between 2-4 pm, and the Mississippi River around 4-5 pm. Accumulating snowfall is expected area-wide between Saturday afternoon and Noon Sunday. Snowfall amounts will range from 2-5″ with the highest amounts falling along and east of the Mississippi River. The Rochester area could see anywhere from 2-4″ of snow.

Light snow showers will continue into Sunday morning with a few flurries possible throughout the afternoon as this system exits to our east. Temperatures will climb into the upper 20s.

Quieter weather settles in for the start of the new work week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s on Monday. Widespread sunshine is expected for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will trend much warmer for the midweek with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday, before cooling back into the mid and upper 20s on Friday.

Another weather-maker is possible for the late week with a chance for a wintry mix on Thursday and snow on Friday.

