ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a road closure on U.S. 63 northbound north of Racine Thursday evening.

The closure was on 63 between West Main Street and 302nd Street.

As of the 9 p.m. hour, the road appeared to be re-opened, according to MNDOT’s 511 map.

