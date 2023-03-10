Social-ICE draws more than 42K to the downtown event

Social-ICE draws more than 42K to the downtown event
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Social-ICE event brought in more than 42,000 people during the two-day event located downtown Rochester.

According to Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), the event drew approximately 42,594 people and created an estimated $1.536 million economic impact for downtown Rochester February 24-25.

“We are thrilled with the success of Social-ICE and FAM JAM and thank everyone who came together to celebrate winter. We met our goals of having a fun-for-all-ages winter party and driving more business during the challenging winter season for Rochester’s great downtown bars and restaurants.”

Kathleen Harrington, Rochester Downtown Alliance interim executive director

RDA said the economic boost from Social-ICE attendees helps businesses increase financial security through a typically slow season.

“As one of the few winter events available to downtown businesses, Social-ICE is something we look forward to participating in as a vendor. Thanks to the success of this year’s event with popular programming and the incredible hard work of RDA staff, we doubled our projected sales as compared to previous Social-ICE events. Winter is a difficult time for businesses that rely on favorable weather to sustain foot traffic. This event accounted for five percent of our month’s revenue and made a huge impact on our ability to sustain ourselves through winter.”

Will Forsman of Café Steam

Social-ICE featured themed bars, live DJs, ice sculptures, activities like curling and other games, onsite food and non-alcoholic vendors. Both Social-ICE and its family-friendly day, FAM JAM, presented by Mayo Clinic drew a diverse crowd of locals and visitors.

RDA is looking to continue its activation of downtown with summer programs including Fresh Air FitnessThursdays DowntownSidewalk Sessions, and more free programming.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

