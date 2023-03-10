Social-ICE draws more than 42K to the downtown event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Social-ICE event brought in more than 42,000 people during the two-day event located downtown Rochester.

According to Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), the event drew approximately 42,594 people and created an estimated $1.536 million economic impact for downtown Rochester February 24-25.

“We are thrilled with the success of Social-ICE and FAM JAM and thank everyone who came together to celebrate winter. We met our goals of having a fun-for-all-ages winter party and driving more business during the challenging winter season for Rochester’s great downtown bars and restaurants.”

RDA said the economic boost from Social-ICE attendees helps businesses increase financial security through a typically slow season.

“As one of the few winter events available to downtown businesses, Social-ICE is something we look forward to participating in as a vendor. Thanks to the success of this year’s event with popular programming and the incredible hard work of RDA staff, we doubled our projected sales as compared to previous Social-ICE events. Winter is a difficult time for businesses that rely on favorable weather to sustain foot traffic. This event accounted for five percent of our month’s revenue and made a huge impact on our ability to sustain ourselves through winter.”

Social-ICE featured themed bars, live DJs, ice sculptures, activities like curling and other games, onsite food and non-alcoholic vendors. Both Social-ICE and its family-friendly day, FAM JAM, presented by Mayo Clinic drew a diverse crowd of locals and visitors.

RDA is looking to continue its activation of downtown with summer programs including Fresh Air Fitness, Thursdays Downtown, Sidewalk Sessions, and more free programming.

