Minnesota Vikings release Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with fans after catching a 15-yard...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with fans after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday the release of wide receiver Adam Thielen.

According to the Viking’s website, the organization terminated the contract of Thielen who climbed his way up from an unheralded and undrafted free agent to the franchise leaderboard in multiple categories.

Thielen ranks third in team history in receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) and fourth in receiving yards (6,682).

He played college football at Minnesota State Mankato and signed with the Vikings in 2013.

Thielen was named Vikings Community Man of the Year for his work through Thielen Foundation, which he launched in 2018.

