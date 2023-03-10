K9 Drago joins the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – There’s a new K9 crime fighter in North Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is introducing Drago, a highly trained service dog.

Drago is a three-year-old German Shephard. He is skilled in detecting drugs and tracking suspects. His handler is Deputy Logan Hopp.

Drago will be taking on the duties of K9 Rooster as Rooster struggled with socialization and some other parts of the job.

Rooster is now retired from service and being cared for in his original home.

Deputy Hopp says, “I thank the people of Winneshiek County for their continued faithful and generous support we have been given over the years. I am excited to have Drago as my new partner. We will continue to strive for excellence in service and provide Winneshiek County with a top-of-the-line K9 program.”

