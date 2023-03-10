Guy Lively: Men’s skincare line based out of La Crescent

Guy Lively
Guy Lively(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (KTTC) – Heidi Woller and her husband Jay have launched Guy Lively, a family-owned business based in La Crescent. She says their love of the outdoors inspired them to create a line of premium men’s skincare products that bring the essence of nature to men’s daily grooming routine.

The idea for Guy Lively was born during a family road trip to Colorado. Two teenage boys crammed in the car made the need to smell fresh and stay clean abundantly clear. Heidi says as they hiked and biked through the Rocky Mountains, they were inspired to create products that would not only keep customers clean and smelling fresh but also improve the overall feel and appearance of their skin.

The couple joined Midwest Access on Friday. You can learn much more about their product here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Two people killed in head-on crash on Hwy 63
Two people killed in head-on crash on Hwy 63
Downtown Rochester gift shop to close
Downtown Rochester gift shop to close
Snowfall forecast
First Alert: Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday
Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday
Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday

Latest News

Chester's Kitchen
Chester’s Kitchen and Bar celebrates 15 years in Rochester
Chester’s Kitchen and Bar celebrates 15 years in Rochester
Chester’s Kitchen and Bar celebrates 15 years in Rochester
Patchwork Faith Ministries
The Gate of Beautiful event is March 25
Lieutenant Governor Flanagan visits Fergus Falls to highlight Child Care Plan
Lieutenant Governor Flanagan hosts roundtable to highlight Child Care Plan
Rochester
Goonie’s Comedy Club Presents: Jessi Campbell