Guy Lively: Men’s skincare line based out of La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (KTTC) – Heidi Woller and her husband Jay have launched Guy Lively, a family-owned business based in La Crescent. She says their love of the outdoors inspired them to create a line of premium men’s skincare products that bring the essence of nature to men’s daily grooming routine.

The idea for Guy Lively was born during a family road trip to Colorado. Two teenage boys crammed in the car made the need to smell fresh and stay clean abundantly clear. Heidi says as they hiked and biked through the Rocky Mountains, they were inspired to create products that would not only keep customers clean and smelling fresh but also improve the overall feel and appearance of their skin.

The couple joined Midwest Access on Friday. You can learn much more about their product here.

