ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jessi Campbell is the headlining comedian at Goonie’s Comedy Club on March 10 and 11. Goonie’s new location is at 1625 Broadway Ave. S.

You can catch Jessi:

Friday, March 10, 2023 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - 7:30pm

Learn more about Jessi, and get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.