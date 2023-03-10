The Gate of Beautiful event is March 25

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchwork Faith Ministries is hosting ‘The Gate of Beautiful’on Saturday, March 25th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can expect an inspirational message, guest speakers, prayer & prophecy, delicious treats, fellowship and unique vendors selling missional products.

