The Gate of Beautiful event is March 25

Patchwork Faith Ministries
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchwork Faith Ministries is hosting ‘The Gate of Beautiful’on Saturday, March 25th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can expect an inspirational message, guest speakers, prayer & prophecy, delicious treats, fellowship and unique vendors selling missional products.

Learn more about Patchwork Faith Ministries here.

Learn more about the event here.

