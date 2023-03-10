Explore Minnesota Tourism, southeast Minnesota leaders look to state’s tourism budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Explore Minnesota Tourism spoke with some southeast Minnesota businesses and organizations Thursday about the importance of tourism for the regional economy.

This comes as leaders in St. Paul present their proposed budgets.

According to Explore Minnesota Tourism, Governor Walz’s proposal includes areas to grow the state’s tourism economy.

Those include:

-Increasing Explore Minnesota Tourism’s base budget ($3,884,000 in FY2024, $746,000 in FY2025)

-New initiatives to create a welcoming experience for all visitors while supporting the local tourism and hospitality economy ($5.9 million in FY2024, $5.9 million in FY2025)

-Opening Explore Minnesota for Business ($12 million in FY2024)

“In Minnesota, we know that 49 percent of our visitors are from within Minnesota. 51 percent are from outside of the state. But just 10 percent of that is from outside the midwest region,” said Explore Minnesota Tourism Director Lauren Bennett McGinty. “We have a huge drive market here, a quick flight market, but I think with our new funding proposals that are at the capitol, we want to become that top 10 destination in the United States.”

Panelists on the Zoom meeting included McGinty, Experience Rochester President Joe Ward, Winona Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Pat Mutter, Little Thistle Brewery Co-Founder Dawn Finnie, and Minnesota Marine Art Museum Executive Director Scott Pollock.

