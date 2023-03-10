Cold, but tranquil weather today; accumulating snow is likely this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought several inches of snow to the area Thursday night has moved to the east and our weather today will be much quieter, but also colder. Snowfall totals in the area were in a range of three to six inches with 3.6 inches officially measured at the Rochester International Airport. Our seasonal total now stands at 54.7 inches, ten inches more than the normal amount to date. Aside from a stray flurry, our Friday is going to be very peaceful with mostly cloudy skies and light north winds. Afternoon temperatures will barely reach the low 30s, several degrees colder than the seasonal average.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few flurries. (KTTC)

Friday is going to be a cloudy day with a slight north breeze and cold, winter-like temps. (KTTC)

The snowfall range area-wide was three to six inches Thursday night. (KTTC)

Clouds will hang around for most of tonight and low temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

Hopefully, you haven’t already put away the snow shovels and snowblowers because yet another round of accumulating snow is in store for the weekend. A storm system from the west will move into the area Saturday, bringing snow to the area starting in the early afternoon. Snowfall totals of one to three inches can be expected by sunset with high temperatures just below freezing and a gusty southeast breeze that will keep wind chill values in the teens and low 20s.

High temperatures will be in the low 30s this weekend with gusty winds and some snow showers. (KTTC)

An additional inch of snow will be possible in the evening with an end to the snowfall likely happening shortly after midnight Saturday night.

The snowfall range this weekend will be two to four inches. Most of the snow will accumulate on Saturday. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of light snow showers or flurries on Sunday with a brisk breeze on the backside of the departing weekend storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

After a quiet Friday, snow chances return over the weekend. (KTTC)

After a couple of days of cold sunshine next Monday and Tuesday,, Slightly warmer air will build into the region on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a chance of light rain showers late in the day. A few snow showers or flurries will be possible early Thursday and then our weather will dry out for the remainder of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s for the end of the week and the following weekend.

Temps will be colder than the seasonal average for most of the next week to ten days. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.