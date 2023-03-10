Chester’s Kitchen and Bar celebrates 15 years in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chester’s Kitchen and Bar is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend. March 10,11 & 12 the downtown restaurant is planning to celebrate with original menu items and discounts on select wines.
On Saturday Chester’s is planning on having door prizes which will include a $500.00 gift card and multiple other items.
Learn more about all the festivities here.
