Chester’s Kitchen and Bar celebrates 15 years in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chester’s Kitchen and Bar is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend. March 10,11 & 12 the downtown restaurant is planning to celebrate with original menu items and discounts on select wines.

On Saturday Chester’s is planning on having door prizes which will include a $500.00 gift card and multiple other items.

Learn more about all the festivities here.

