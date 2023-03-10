$256 million solar farm project approved for Dodge County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota state energy regulators have approved a $256 million solar farm in Dodge County.

At their meeting on March 9, the Minnesota Public Utility Commission unanimously voted to approve the project. Officials with Dodge County and Canisteo Township shared concerns at the hearing about a lack of communication from the company proposing this solar farm, Byron Solar, LCC, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables. There was also an objection about the use of “prime farmland” for this installation.

The new project would be located on 1,533 acres near Byron and Kasson. It would produce up to 200 megawatts.

Byron Solar anticipates that construction on the project will start in early 2023 and be completed in time to begin operating at the end of 2024.

