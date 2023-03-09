Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving worsens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Homeowners on Valleyhigh Drive are losing sleep over reckless drivers zooming past their homes- and some have come together to hopefully fix the problem.

In the past few weeks, neighbors report the reckless driving has gotten worse.

Tuesday morning the neighborhood was woken up by an SUV hurdling over the curb, into several trees and then landing in Garrett Thoma’s yard. Thoma is thankful the car didn’t actually hit the house.

“We dodged a bullet on that one, but it’s pretty worrisome,” Thoma said.

Though it wouldn’t have been the first time a car hit a house on Valleyhigh Drive. One neighbor took the extra precaution of moving her bedroom to the back of the house.

Paul Hart Cochran originally reported the issues were mainly on the south side of the street but have since migrated to the north side.

“To see it happen especially to this extreme right in front of our yard, it’s terrifying to think we would’ve been outside walking the kids to school or any of the number of people that walk along here,” Cochran said.

Neighbors theorize the most recent crash was due to sand on the street with a combination of driving too fast.

“We live here, we wouldn’t go zooming through their neighborhoods and risking their families,” Cochran said.

The neighbors have reached out to city council in hopes something will be done. Thoma suggested more police patrolling the area to watch for high speeds. Residents are hoping police come up with a solution soon.

