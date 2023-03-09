Snowfall continues Thursday night; More snow this weekend

2 rounds of snowfall through early next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Alert Days remain in effect for a messy evening commute and light snow overnight Thursday. Here are the details...

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight's Forecast
Light to moderate snow will continue Thursday night until around midnight. The best chance of moderate snowfall will be until 8-9 p.m. Thursday. Snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant now, but some snow-covered roads and slick spots will be possible.

Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with winds out of the east around 5-15 mph.

Snowfall Forecast - Thursday:

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall amounts will be around 2-5″ area-wide through Friday morning. With how warm surface temperatures have been lately, it was tough to get snow accumulating on some surfaces.

I do expect some snow-covered roads and slick spots across the region from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Precip Chances Ahead:

Precip chances
We’re tracking another system that could bring some accumulating snowfall to the area Saturday through Sunday morning. Snow will move into the region Saturday afternoon extending through early Sunday morning.

Long-range guidance is suggesting a wintry mix and snow chance late next week too.

Snowfall Totals Saturday/Sunday:

Snowfall amounts this weekend
Snowfall amounts will be around 2-5″ again on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, higher totals are expected to be north of SE MN closer to Minneapolis and I-94.

7-day forecast
Nick

