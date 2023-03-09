Snowfall continues Thursday night; More snow this weekend
2 rounds of snowfall through early next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Alert Days remain in effect for a messy evening commute and light snow overnight Thursday. Here are the details...
Tonight’s Forecast:
Light to moderate snow will continue Thursday night until around midnight. The best chance of moderate snowfall will be until 8-9 p.m. Thursday. Snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant now, but some snow-covered roads and slick spots will be possible.
Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with winds out of the east around 5-15 mph.
Snowfall Forecast - Thursday:
Snowfall amounts will be around 2-5″ area-wide through Friday morning. With how warm surface temperatures have been lately, it was tough to get snow accumulating on some surfaces.
I do expect some snow-covered roads and slick spots across the region from Thursday night into Friday morning.
Precip Chances Ahead:
We’re tracking another system that could bring some accumulating snowfall to the area Saturday through Sunday morning. Snow will move into the region Saturday afternoon extending through early Sunday morning.
Long-range guidance is suggesting a wintry mix and snow chance late next week too.
Snowfall Totals Saturday/Sunday:
Snowfall amounts will be around 2-5″ again on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, higher totals are expected to be north of SE MN closer to Minneapolis and I-94.
Nick
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.