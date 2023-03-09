Rochester Public School Board directs superintendent to look at SRO alternatives

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A sixth school resource officer is walking the halls in Rochester schools. Rochester Public School Board signed off on a new contract, but only through May. Now, the board is directing to Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel to look at alternatives to the SRO position.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Pekel said that he approves of the job the SROs are doing and he would be fine with signing off on a new contract for next school year but acknowledged that some board members raised concerns about the SRO role.

“I wish that I did not believe we need police officers in our schools, I have reluctantly concluded that we do,” Pekel said.

The board took nearly two hours discussing the topic.

Data from the last year RPD gave to RPS showed that 49 assist calls in the high schools, 20 community service, and 23 disputes. In the middle schools, officers responded to 13 assist calls and 23 disorderly conduct calls.

Some examples of incidents that SROs responded to included testing a vape for THC, keeping a student under the influence safe until a parent arrived and providing a ride home to a student with parent permission. Other calls include investigating a threat from a former student and having fun activities like National Night Out.

One board member that expressed concern was Dr. Jess Garcia. She said SROs aren’t trained in handling mental health crisis situations.

“We need to be addressing some of the things that are creating some of the symptoms and behaviors,” Garcia said. “Increasing the presence of someone that can introduce our students to the criminal and legal system seems like a backwards way of doing that.”

The board discussed some alternatives to SROs.

One option proposed is using school staff or outside contracted employees to handle security situations.

The other options is to call RPD and have an outside officer respond. According to past discussions, having non-SRO officers respond to situations is not ideal.

Board member Jean Marvin said doing research to see how other districts manage SRO positions might be helpful, but she isn’t sure.

“Certainly, we can talk to surrounding districts and find out what they’ve done, I’m not sure how meaningful that’s going to be,” board member Jean Marvin said. “The biggest issue is what’s right for Rochester’s kids. I think we’ve learned a lot about the people who are in our schools, who are working with our kids, the strides they’ve made. When Dr. Pekel says he hasn’t gotten any SRO complaints, that says something.”

Sue Smith is parent of a Dakota Middle School student, she said they think their SRO is a great asset.

“It makes the kids feel safe. It makes me as a parent feel safer,” she said. “Just knowing that there’s someone there that’s trained. They get that relationship with the kids, and I think it makes the kids feel more comfortable to go to them for help if they feel they need that sort of help.”

Dr. Pekel is expected to turn over his findings to the board by the end of May. Then, they will make a decision on next year’s SRO contract with RPD.

