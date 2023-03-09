Progress, staffing shortages reported at Wisconsin prison

Operations are at the best they have been since 2019 at an embattled Wisconsin juvenile prison, while staffing shortages are hampering further progress
(NBC15)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Operations are at the best they have been since 2019 at an embattled Wisconsin juvenile prison, while staffing shortages are hampering further progress, according to the latest report by a court-ordered monitor.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday on the latest findings of the monitor overseeing the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma, north of Wausau.

On most days, only 50% of staff are present, prison monitor Teresa Abreu said in her report covering November through the end of January.

When there were adequate staffing levels, youths went to school, did recreation outside and spent more waking hours out of their room, Abreu said.

In her latest visit, Abreu said she “did not encounter a single staff or youth that did not have a positive attitude ... Staff and leadership’s commitment to youth and to this reform effort is evident in every aspect of the operation.”

The report, the 16th since 2019, is part of a settlement of a class action lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Juvenile Law Center and Quarles & Brady law firm that highlighted dangerous conditions and abuse faced by teens at the prisons.

The prisons are slated to be closed and replaced by a facility in Milwaukee County, but completion of that is likely years away.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast
First Alert: Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Snowfall potential
First Alert: Heavy snowfall is possible Thursday into Friday
Wayne Morris plays trombone for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Pep Band
Retired band director still rocking with ZM Pep Band!
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis.
After formal censure of Molly Dennis, Mayor Norton talks next steps for city

Latest News

FILE - Lennon Jones plays catch outside American Family Field before the Milwaukee Brewers'...
Coalition aims to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Evers: Raises for corrections, prosecutors a must in budget
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address on Jan....
EXPLAINER: Disagreements on size of Wisconsin budget surplus
Wisconsin substance center owes $2m in Medicaid fraud case